'The Defenders' Spoilers, Release Date: Sigourney Weaver Does Not View Her Character as a Villain

"The Defenders" brings together four heroes for the first time to battle a worthy opponent in Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra. And while not much is known about Alexandra, the actress recently spoke about her character.

Weaver was present at the recent San Diego Comic-Con to promote the Netflix series which is debuting this month. "The Defenders" will see Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) joining forces for the greater good. With the four of them teaming up, fans can be sure that the enemies in the series will be rather intimidating.

However, Weaver explained that she does not see her character (or Elodie Yung's Elektra) as villains, necessarily. Instead, she believes that they are who they are because of the way their lives have played out.

"I don't think we're villains, we're antagonists," Weaver told Collider at SDCC. "Complex characters with other goals than their goals."

The Academy Award nominee also talked a little more about her character and the inspiration behind her, though she did not reveal any specifics.

"She has a lot of confidence and a lot of assurance," Weaver said of Alexandra. "Really, I based it on people I've met in New York who are in business and who are so powerful they don't put a lot of effort into lording it over you. Nothing is that important to them except their own goals and their priorities. So they're very offhand in a way about their power. They wear it very lightly even though it's deep and dense."

However, Weaver's Alexandra will be bad enough to incite a war in New York, which the Defenders will have to keep under control. This much was teased in the official trailer Netflix released earlier this year.

All eight episodes of Marvel's "The Defenders" will premiere on Aug. 18 on Netflix.