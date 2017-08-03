'The Defenders' Spoilers: Will Elektra Be the Ultimate Weapon Against the Defenders?

As fans inch closer and closer to the premiere of Netflix's "The Defenders," the streaming giant has released another poster for the show, this time featuring the complete lineup of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Facebook/Defenders Marvel's "The Defenders" will finally air on Netflix this August.

"The Defenders" will be somewhat of a small-scale version of "The Avengers." The main difference, however, is that the quartet in the Netflix show will start out as hesitant superheroes. According to Polygon, the pilot episode of "The Defenders" will show how the main leads struggle with the internal conflict of whether they should pursue being a superhero or live a normal life in New York City.

The Hand is expected to be the primary antagonist in "The Defenders/" Iron Fist is the first to spring to action, and he is bent on stopping The Hand as he is aware of the potential danger the organization poses. Jones, Cage and Matthew Murdock, on the other hand, are wrestling with their own personal problems.

One of the biggest revelations made at the San Diego Comic-Con is that Elektra is confirmed to return in "The Defenders." Elodie Yung first made her debut as Elektra in "Daredevil" season 2, and she is set to reprise her role. This time, however, the Elektra fans saw in "Daredevil" will be different from what they will see in "The Defenders."

"Oh, it's very different! I can't say too much because that would give away a lot of the whole series, the whole story. To me, she comes back — so we all know she comes back — as a new person," Yung said at SDCC, as reported by CBR. She added that her character is a strong person that has a lot of layers underneath.

It is presumed that Elektra will return as The Black Sky, The Hand's ultimate weapon. In the season finale of "Daredevil" season 2, it was shown that The Hand was preparing to resurrect her and use her as a weapon against whoever comes in the way of The Hand.

Aside from The Hand, The Defenders will also face a villain named Alexandra, which will be portrayed by Sigourney Weaver. For now, little is known about the character for now and whether she is connected to The Hand and Elektra.