'The Defenders' Stars Talk Challenges of Multi-Superhero Show

At the New York premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel series "The Defenders," Charlie Cox talked about the challenges of developing a multi-superhero show.

Marvel's "The Defenders" premieres on Netflix on Aug. 18.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox, who plays Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil, shared that the characters do not have any intention of being friends and more importantly of forming a team.

He said, "So the question for me was, how are you going to get them in a room, and how are you going to keep them there? And how are you going to do that in a way that seems authentic?"

Mike Colter, who portrays Luke Cage, added that the challenge lies in making everything seem natural and convincing.

The individual shows may have amply introduced each character in the team, but those who have seen "Daredevil" may have not seen "Luke Cage" or "Jessica Jones." And they might not be as familiar with the other team members. That is what executive producer S.J. Clarkson was having trouble with.

To further highlight each team member in "The Defenders," Clarkson opted to appeal to the palette, adding their signature colors to the scenes, marking red for Daredevil, blue for Jones, yellow for Cage, and green for Iron Fist.

She said, "Hopefully that'll draw you in and then when they all come together, it's an even more exciting and bigger payoff."

So far, the reviews for Marvel's "The Defenders" are looking well. IGN even notes that the team's chemistry rivals that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes, the Avengers. The press were given the opportunity to watch the first few episodes of the show prior to its release this month.

While Daredevil (Cox), Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Colter), and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) have had their individual conquests, the lot will be drawn toward a single enemy in the upcoming installment. The underground organization called The Hand has been introduced in the past, but more of it, including their head honcho Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), will be unveiled soon.

Although this Big Bad's schemes and motivations are not purely original, Weaver reportedly elevates the given content with her take on the villain.

"The Defenders" airs on Aug. 18 on Netflix.