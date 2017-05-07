'The Division' Latest News: Ubisoft Holds Free Trial Weekend for Game

Fans of "Tom Clancy's The Division" is getting a rare chance to try out the game for free this weekend. Ubisoft has announced that the complete game will be available for players to try for free from Thursday, May 4, until Sunday, May 7. This new offer replaces the current trial, which only lasts until players reach level 8 or after six hours of game time, whichever came first.

Facebook/TheDivisionGame/UbisoftA promo image for the "Last Stand" expansion of "Tom Clancy's The Division," on the game's official Facebook page.

Ubisoft has posted an announcement that the full base game, minus the expansions, of "Tom Clancy's the Division" is available as a free trial for a limited time. "The Tom Clancy's The Division trial version is the perfect opportunity for you to experience The Division for free. Become an Agent and take back New York!" the company's announcement said.

This free trial will be available for the usual three platforms — the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and PC. Additionally, the limited free trial for "Tom Clancy's the Division" has been suspended by the company to make way for this full game weekend trial.

According to the promo's official page, the trial for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles started on Thursday, May 4 at 3:01 a.m. EDT. The free access for the consoles ended on May 7 at 3:59 a.m. EDT.

The PC have a slightly different schedule, with the trial running from May 4 at 1:00 p.m. EDT to May 7 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Players who want to participate in the free test run can start by downloading the trial version of the game. For PC players, this will involve Ubisoft's Uplay software for the PC. PC users must launch Uplay, then click Games from the top menu. Then, they should click Free Games from the next screen. "Tom Clancy's the Division Free Trial" will be among the choices for download.

For Xbox One, the free trial was found on the Xbox Marketplace, while PlayStation 4 owners got the trial from the PlayStation Store.