'The Division' Update: Players Can Re-Customize Their Character's Features

Ubisoft will be releasing a new update for "The Divison" that will enable players to re-customize the features of their characters.

In "Tom Clancy's The Divison," players have the freedom to customize their character however they like. They get to choose from a variety of options in terms of hairstyle and hair color, facial features, and accessories.

However, once the player finalizes the look of their character, it can no longer be changed. But now, Ubisoft will be releasing an update that will remove this restriction for good.

It was announced in the recent State of the Game that the 1.7 update will have a new area in the Terminal that will allow players to re-customize the features of their characters.

The Terminal in the 1.7 update will have a locker room wherein players will have access to a set of feature changes that they can use on their character. Players can utilize the locker room in the Terminal as many times as possible by selecting the mirror.

According to the Inquisitr, original features such glasses, tattoos, and scars can be changed in the locker room. Players can try on a different look every time. However, one feature that gamers cannot change is their character's gender.

Meanwhile, there are also other features such as new weapons that will be included in the 1.7 update.

The list of features that will appear in the 1.7 update is listed on the Ubisoft Forums page. According to the site, there will be new gears, enhanced features, upgraded skills, and a new vanity slot for face masks.

There will also be global events, commendation and patch updates that will benefit the players of "The Division" in terms of Tokens or Commendation Scores.

The 1.7 update of "The Divison" – available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – is anticipated to be released this year.