The Duggar Family News: Jim Bob and Michelle Criticized Anew Due to Another Facebook Post

Facebook/Duggar Family Official Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are under fire once more because of a Facebook post.

After having been criticized for their apparent gender segregation of their kids for leisurely activities, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are under fire again as their description on their future daughter-in-law on a social media post fell in the bad graces of netizens.

It was only recently when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar became the receiving end of an online criticism after netizens noticed that the boys and the girls who are still under the ward of the Duggar patriarch and matriarch are being separated when they go on leisurely activities. This came after the official Facebook post of the family shows that the boys headed to Wisconsin with their father for the Fort Rock Family Camp's Courageous Men of the World event for some archery and shotgun shooting activities, while the girls attended a wedding of a family friend. The week prior, the Duggar girls also went for an all-girl activity to celebrate Jennifer Duggar's birthday at Lokomotion.

Just a day after the gender-segregation controversy, the Duggar family is under fire once more, still because of a social media post, which in fact, was posted ahead of the boys' archery and shotgun activities. It has been learned that Joseph Duggar's fiancé, Kendra Caldwell, turned 20 over the weekend. In an attempt to honor their future daughter-in-law, Jim Bob and Michelle posted several photos of Caldwell and captioned the post with the words: "Happy Birthday, Kendra! You are such a precious young lady! We hope you have a great birthday!!"

Apart from the fact that the posted photos show Caldwell and the Duggar son together, without a single solo photo of Caldwell, the netizens also criticized the caption that came with the post. For many netizens, the caption was too generic as if Jim Bob and Michelle knew nothing much about their future-daughter in law.

This just adds a whole new level to the fact that the women in this cult are treated like the possessions of men," goes one comment on the post as it echoes the sentiments of others that the word "precious" is demeaning for a grown-up woman.