The Duggar Family News: Joy Anna Devotes 3 Days to Self as Husband Austin Forsyth Attends Camp

Joy Anna Duggar had three days devoted to herself alone after her husband Austin Forsyth attended the Courageous Men of the Word's Annual Men's Camp in Wisconsin last weekend.

According to reports, Forsyth joined the other Duggar boys as they attended the annual event in Wisconsin last Aug. 9–12. While it remains unknown what the recently married female Duggar did within the three days that her husband was away, it is clear that she had three days devoted to herself alone.

To recall, Forsyth and Duggar tied the knot in June. However, since the two got married, little has been known as to how they are dealing with their married life. With the reports on Forsyth joining all his male in-laws in the just-concluded camp, fans finally got an update on the newly married couple.

However, despite Forsyth's participation in the said camp, fans of the reality TV series "Jill and Jessa Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" can't help but wonder why the newest member of the Duggar family has never been included in the photos uploaded by the Duggars in their official Facebook page. While there is no photo that can show Forsyth's participation in the camp, the photos taken at the event and uploaded on the official Facebook page of the Duggars have sparked controversy.

Earlier this week, fans could not help but point out that the conservative family has been splitting the kids based on their gender whenever they go on leisurely activities because of the uploaded photos taken at the camp. While the Duggar boys attended the Courageous Men of the Word's Annual Camp, another Facebook post reveals that the Duggar girls attended the wedding of a family friend.

A week earlier, it has been learned that the Duggar girls also went to Lokomotion to celebrate Jennifer Duggar's birthday.

