'The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim' VR Release Date News: Title for PlayStation VR to Arrive This November

"The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" will be arriving to the PlayStation VR later this year. This was announced by Bethesda Softworks during Sony's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

Playstation/Youtube A screenshot from "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" VR E3 2017 trailer.

A trailer previewing the first-person combat in "Skyrim" was also shown along with the announcement. According to Bethesda, the VR version will reimagine the epic fantasy and will be unparalleled in the sense of scale, depth and immersion.

The game will be a re-release of the original game adapted for the PlayStation VR. The add-ons, namely "Dawnguard," "Hearthfire" and "Dragonborn," will also be included.

Whether the release will be exclusive to the PlayStation VR or will also be available as an update to "Skyrim: Legendary Edition" has not been mentioned. There was also no mention of an Xbox One X version arriving after the console is released in the same month.

Aside from VR version of "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," Bethesda Softworks is also working on a number of virtual reality projects set to be released this year. These include "Doom" VR, a spin-off of last year's "Doom" and "Fallout 4" VR.

Bethesda is also set to release "Skyrim" for the Nintendo Switch later this year. Aside from the full game, players on the Switch also have the option to dress up their characters as Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

The game's trailer showcased a loot box that contained replicas of Link's items. Among them were Link's Master Sword, Hylian shield and an outfit called the Champion's Tunic.

"Skyrim" was one of the original games to be confirmed for the Nintendo Switch when it was revealed in October of last year. So far, however, no details have been revealed about the game's port to the Switch.

For the meantime, fans can immerse themselves in the virtual world of "The Elder Scrolls" when "Skyrim" VR is released for the PlayStation VR this November.