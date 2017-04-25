'The Elder Scrolls 6' Latest News, Rumors: VR and Multiplayer Mode in New Game? Fans Hope For E3 Announcement

Bethesda has said time and again that "The Elder Scrolls 6" will not be released any time soon, but that has not stopped fans from speculating and getting excited about the title.

Facebook/ElderScrolls'The Elder Scrolls 6,' the sequel to 'Skyrim' (pictured), has yet to be confirmed by Bethesda.

Last year, there were rumors that Bethesda had plans to develop "The Elder Scrolls 6" and even equip it with VR-ready support. That rumor eventually died down and was apparently proven to be false. However, with Xbox's new Scorpio, it looks like the rumor has picked up momentum once again.

Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio is definitely a powerful console. And with its behemoth specifications, fans are wondering whether "The Elder Scrolls 6" could follow suit. Fans should keep in mind, though, that "The Elder Scrolls 6" has not even been confirmed to be in development, so a VR version of it is quite far-fetched at this point in time.

There has also been talk of "The Elder Scrolls 6" having a multiplayer feature. The rumor stems from a report made by GameRanx, which speculates that a job listing posted by Bethesda parent company ZeniMax may point to a multiplayer mode for the "Skyrim" sequel. However, since Bethesda already announced that it has other titles currently in the works, the listing could easily be for one of the other projects.

Moreover, because of these other games, Bethesda is not prioritizing development on "The Elder Scrolls 6." In fact, the studio is apparently devoting all its time and effort into those other titles.

That being said, fans are still holding on to the hope that Bethesda will somehow surprise them with news on "The Elder Scrolls 6" at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3. Bethesda boss Pete Hines teased that fans can look forward to "many things" being unveiled at the event, although he did not go into further detail.

So many things to tell you and show you.... https://t.co/sVHJKOx339 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 5, 2017

Since these are mostly just speculations right now, readers are advised to take these pieces of news with a grain of salt.