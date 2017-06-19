'The Elder Scrolls 6' News: Bethesda's Pete Hines Gives Reasons Why the Sequel Is Not Coming Out Soon

It can be frustrating for gamers to wait and wait for a title they so badly want but is not even close to being ready, which is the case with "The Elder Scrolls 6." But at the very least, the folks working on the game are letting fans know why this is the case.

To be more specific, Bethesda's vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines has been talking about the sequel recently.

During an interview with GameSpot, Hines even offered some more specific details regarding why this sequel is not out yet and why it may not be released for a while.

One of the reasons is something Hines has been saying for a while now. He noted that the folks over at Bethesda Game Studios have other things they want to work on ahead of the sequel. Those titles are being prioritized, and given that they are said to be massive games, it should come as no surprise that they are taking a while to be developed.

Hines then talked about another reason that could explain why Bethesda Game Studios has opted to work on different titles ahead of "The Elder Scrolls 6."

According to Hines, the developers at Bethesda Game Studios do not want to be remembered just for their work on two franchises – "The Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" – and that they may be looking to make something new that they are really passionate about as well.

It certainly seems as though the developers are already determined to make their still currently unknown projects available before the next "Elder Scrolls" game, and players can only hope that these titles will be able to deliver memorable experiences as well.

In any case, "The Elder Scrolls 6" will be made "eventually," according to Hines, and at this point, fans may just have to continue remaining patient.