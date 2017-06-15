'The Elder Scrolls 6' News: Sequel Not In Development Right Now, Two Other Bethesda Game Studios Projects Being Prioritized

Many gamers all over the world want to see "The Elder Scrolls 6," and these include veterans of the video game industry. However, even with so many people calling for it, this game may not be coming out anytime soon.

BethesdaIt may be a while before players can get their first look at 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

That is not exactly breaking news, as the folks from Bethesda have consistently mentioned that the sequel everyone is seemingly after is still far from being ready.

Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines even reiterated that just recently.

Speaking recently to Geoff Keighley, Hines talked a little bit about the upcoming projects of Bethesda Game Studios.

Addressing the next "Elder Scrolls" game specifically, Hines said the phrase "down the road" twice to really emphasize just how far away this title really is.

Hines detailed the developer's plans further and shared that Bethesda Game Studios is focusing on "two major titles" ahead of "The Elder Scrolls 6." Hines also mentioned that "a lot of other stuff" is being worked on as well beyond just those two major projects.

There was really nothing new here as these were things that Hines had mentioned before while responding to gamers asking about the sequel.

It is also worth noting that the developers really are prioritizing those other projects, with Hines adding during the interview that the next "Elder Scrolls" game is currently "not in dev." As for why this is the case, Hines indicated that those two unknown titles are big undertakings, and because of that, they may be demanding the full attention of the developers.

As for why the sequel is not even being talked about like an upcoming project at this point, Bethesda's approach may have something to do with that. Given that this particular studio seems to prefer to show their projects rather than to just talk about them, they may be sitting on details now and saving them for a time when they can be viewed in an official trailer as well.

In any case, one thing fans can probably expect is that the wait for "The Elder Scrolls 6" will go on for a while.