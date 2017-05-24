'The Elder Scrolls 6' Release Date News: New Details Surface, Survival Mode Coming?

Although Bethesda has yet to official confirm "The Elder Scrolls VI," it is no secret that most fans of the franchise want to see it launch. While its arrival will most likely be determined in the coming months or so, speculating its possible features is still an interesting thing to do. One of these is the possibility of the game having a survival mode.

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks "The Elder Scrolls VI" is rumored to be featured in Bethesda's presentation at E3 2017 this June.

According to GamingBolt, having the aforementioned mode in "The Elder Scrolls VI" would be a significant feature to experience. After all, it proved to be a worthy addition when it was introduced to "Fallout 4," another title developed by Bethesda. With the endless possibilities it can offer, there is no doubt that it will revolutionize the gameplay experience of "The Elder Scrolls VI."

It is worth noting that the entire "Elder Scrolls" franchise is built around the idea of exploration and discovery. The series gave fans a chance to explore a world that is one of a kind. But of course, in these explorations and discoveries, no one can exactly tell what will happen. This is also the same kind of excitement that the survival mode could offer.

In its most organic form, the said mode will not offer players the option to fast travel. Sure, it may be discouraging to hear; however, this perfectly fits the world of "The Elder Scroll VI." It will allow players to enjoy whatever there is to enjoy in the in-game world, something that Bethesda has actually done in the previous titles (only that such feature does not exist).

In related "The Elder Scrolls VI" news, Telegiz reports that the studio might finally unveil the supposed title at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June. It is believed that during the company's showcase, titled "Bethesdaland," the developers will surprise the community by unveiling the highly anticipated game. While this is an interesting possibility to look forward to, until this can be officially confirmed, it should be taken with a grain of salt.