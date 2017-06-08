'The Elder Scrolls 6' Rumors: Akavir to Serve as the Setting for the Sequel?

"Elder Scrolls" games are influenced heavily by the settings they feature, so it should come as no surprise that fans are already dying to know which one developers are planning to use for "The Elder Scrolls 6."

Bethesda'The Elder Scrolls 6' is not expected to be announced anytime soon

Official details are obviously still lacking at this point, but a new rumor hinted that developers may already have a setting in mind for the sequel.

The new details came from a series of posts on 4chan authored by "Salulard," an individual who claims to be a "leaker at Bethesda."

As for the details themselves, the tipster suggested that the sequel will take place on the continent of Akavir.

If this location sounds unfamiliar, that is probably because it is one that previous entries in the franchise have not really explored.

According to The Elder Scrolls Wiki, Akavir is a continent set to the east of Tamriel but sitting between them is an ocean that has discouraged travelers from making the trip to this mostly unknown land.

The Wiki entry also noted that four races reside on Akavir, and they were the primal demons of Kamal, the tiger dragons of Ka'Po'Tun, the monkey-folk of Tang Mo and the serpent-men of Tsaesci.

Notably, the posts on 4chan also mentioned that four new races may be included in "The Elder Scrolls 6."

Along with the setting and the potential addition of new races, "Salulard" also shared that a settlement system that may be somewhat similar to the one featured in "Fallout 4" may also be included, though this one will supposedly be more advanced.

Players may even be tasked with creating colonies on Akavir, according to the tipster.

It may be a while before fans can find out if these revelations are accurate, however, as developers have continually indicated that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is not due out for a while, and even the tipster noted that the estimated release for it is 2023.