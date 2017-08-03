'The Elder Scrolls 6' Rumors: Is a New Job Listing Related to the Eagerly Anticipated Sequel?

'The Elder Scrolls 6' is not expected to be released anytime soon

"The Elder Scrolls 6" is coming eventually, but how far is it from becoming a reality is the question that fans really want answered.

Currently, Bethesda's official stance regarding this sought-after game is that it will be something they will get to at some point, just not anytime soon.

Speaking recently to GameSpot, Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines even shared that the next installment of the "Elder Scrolls" series is still "multiple big releases down the plan" for the developers.

Hines has also mentioned on numerous occasions in the past that the developers want to work on other projects first before they get to the sequel.

At this point, it simply seems as though fans will have to be patient if they want to see "The Elder Scrolls 6."

Still, given how high the level of excitement already is for this game, it should probably come as no surprise that even the smallest hints of it can draw plenty of attention from fans.

For instance, just recently, a job listing posted on ZeniMax's official website is something that caught the eyes of many fans.

The job listing is for the Bethesda Game Studios division, otherwise known as the developer behind the mainline "Fallout" and "Elder Scrolls" games.

As if that was not enough to pique the interest of fans, the listing also contains this line, "The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to work on game code/systems to support our initiatives to create a AAA development environment."

That part about the "AAA development environment" may serve to make fans think that this candidate will really work on the next "Elder Scrolls" game, although it is certainly possible that it could be a different high quality project entirely.

In any case, things such as that job listing will likely continue to cause a bit of a stir online whenever they are spotted, especially with fans trying to find any kind of clue pointing to the existence of "The Elder Scrolls 6."