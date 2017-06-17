'The Elder Scrolls 6' Rumors: The Possible Reasons For Why the Sequel Has Not Been Announced Just Yet

"The Elder Scrolls 6" was not at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, and unless something big changes, it likely will not be at next year's edition of the gaming extravaganza either. But exactly how long should fans expect to wait for this sequel?

The thing about the wait for this sequel is that there are different things causing it, including ones developers have acknowledged already.

Speaking recently to Geoff Keighley, Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines answered some questions on the minds of many fans and offered an explanation for why the next "Elder Scrolls" game is not here yet.

First off, Hines mentioned that Bethesda Game Studios has other things on its plate at the moment. Specifically, the renowned development studio is said to be working on two "major" titles ahead of the sought after sequel, and that there are other things being done as well.

Now, fans may complain that they do not want new IPs and that what they want is "The Elder Scrolls 6," but whether or not that will cause Bethesda Game Studios to suddenly change course and move around their priorities is unknown.

Likely not also helping to speed up the arrival of the sequel is that titles developed by Bethesda Game Studios aren't churned out quickly anyway, as Hines already alluded to.

Beyond those though, are there any other reasons why the sequel has not even been announced yet?

As fans familiar with the franchise know, "Elder Scrolls" games have grown larger as the series has continued, and there is a pretty good chance that the sequel will be designed to be even bigger than the already quite massive "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

Perhaps this means that what developers have in mind for the sequel will no longer be suitable for current gen platforms.

A few days before E3, a 4chan user going by the name "Salulard" put forth some supposed leaks related to Bethesda, some of which panned out, while others did not. This 4chan user also shared some things about the next "Elder Scrolls" game and revealed that it will supposedly be set in Akavir and that it may be a PS5 launch title.

Unfortunately, it will likely be a while before fans can find out if those rumors are accurate, just like they will probably be waiting a long time to see "The Elder Scrolls 6."