'The Elder Scrolls 6' Rumors: Will Sequel Feature a Multiplayer Element?

Other than the confirmation that it will be made eventually, developers have revealed essentially nothing about what "The Elder Scrolls 6" will ultimately be like, which could explain why a job ad posted by Bethesda Game Studios has managed to draw plenty of attention recently.

BethesdaWill 'The Elder Scrolls 6' shake up the series by giving players access to a multiplayer feature?

The ad in question is for a senior core tech engineer, and just like every other job listing, this one outlines the different responsibilities candidates will take on as well as what will be required of them.

However, those are not the parts of the listing that have piqued the interest of fans. Instead, it is one line in the Desired Skills section that may be worth noting.

Specifically, one line in that section suggests that the folks over at Bethesda Game Studios are looking for a candidate who is experienced when it comes to developing for an "online multiplayer environment."

Given that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is expected to be one of the games that the developer will work on in the future, there have been rumblings that the listing could be an indicator that the series is about to change in a significant way.

Still, it is far from confirmed that the next mainline "Elder Scrolls" game will come with some kind of multiplayer component. It is also unclear if the recently spotted listing is even referring to that game.

As Gamingbolt pointed out, the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have other projects they are working on as well. Over on Twitter, Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines specified that "the studio has two other major projects they want to work on before they get to TES6."

While it would not be all that surprising if "The Elder Scrolls 6" did indeed come with a multiplayer element, it is simply too early to tell at this point in time if that is the case, though fans will likely be keeping their eyes glued to how this situation develops.