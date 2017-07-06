'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' Expansion Adds 'Heroes of Skyrim' to Its Collection

Bethesda/Youtube 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' 'Heroes of Skyrim' expansion trailer

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" recently received its biggest expansion yet with the addition of "Heroes of Skyrim." The update added 154 new cards to the collection in the game's first attempt to bring in a specific segment of the franchise's fanbase.

While previous iterations of the series such as "Morrowind" and "Oblivion" were popular with the fans, it was the fifth installment that truly brought it to the mainstream. There's no doubt that "Skyrim" was the dominant game of the series and bringing in its devoted fans would be a big win for Bethesda.

"Skyrim" being re-released in various forms be it VR or in handhelds means that fans still can't get enough of the dragon-battling. This is what the developers are counting on by taking fans back to the sprawling world of Tamriel.

For those who are familiar with Skyrim but have little to no idea about "The Elder Scrolls: Legends," here is a brief introduction. The card game incorporates elements of "Magic the Gathering," the granddaddy of trading card games, and "Hearthstone," the most successful online game of the genre.

However, while it is similar being a direct-attack game itself, there are a number of no-so-subtle differences. Players can only draw a card from the top of their deck and, depending on the card, use it during an opponent's turn.

The deck size is also considerably larger which means that players are unlikely to play the same with or against the same deck. With the addition of over 150 new cards, the chances of playing against a similar deck drops down even more drastically.

Aside from new cards, the "Heroes of Skyrim" expansion will also bring with it new mechanics from the game. Most notable of this is the Shouts which most "Skyrim" players are pretty familiar with.

Bethesda also plans to foster tournament activity in the franchise sometime in the future. The in-game tournament "Gauntlet" is just part of this larger plan for this collectible card game.

The "Elder Scrolls: Legends" expansion "Heroes of Skyrim" is now available for the PC, iOS, and Android.