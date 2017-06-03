'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' News: Free-to-Play Strategy Card Game Released on Steam and Android

Mac OS X and Android owners can now also start playing the new free-to-play strategy card game from Bethesda Softworks called "The Elder Scrolls: Legends."

BethesdaA screenshot from Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls: Legends”

In a statement, Bethesda said: "Following its PC and iPad launches earlier this year and the unveiling of its first new Story content, The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood, we're proud to announce that that The Elder Scrolls: Legends is now available free on Steam (PC and Mac OS X) and Android tablet!"

Mac OS X players can get "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" through Steam while players with Android 4.4 (or higher) can download the card game on Google Play.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" would be a nice game for avid fans of the franchise. It is a collectible card video game where players can compete in turn-based matches against fellow players or a computer AI. As the title suggests, cards bear familiar characters that were introduced into the franchise over the years.

With the said game mechanics, players will embark on a story featuring the protagonist and an elf called Naarifin, aka "The Forgotten Hero." Naarifin's aim is to reach the White-Gold Tower.

Since its earlier release last month, "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" has by far gathered an overall score of 80 from aggregated reviews on Metacritic. While some think the collectible card game have room for improvement in the visual area, the comments positively point to its wide variety of game modes.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" has three main game modes. The more common Battle mode will have players and their decks go up against opponents that they will get from matchmaking, a computer AI and even their personal friends.

The Arena mode will feature randomly picked cards by the system where players need to arrange a deck that they think is strong enough to tackle opponents. Lastly, the Story mode is where players will make decisions for Naarifin until he reaches his ultimate goal.