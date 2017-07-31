'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' Release Date News: Mobile Version Goes Live on iOS, Android Smartphones

Bethesda Softworks Promotional in-game still from "The Elder Scrolls: Legends"

The mobile version of "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" for iOS and Android smartphones was launched recently.

Game publisher Bethesda Softworks announced on Thursday that the "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" can now be installed on iOS and Android devices for free. In a statement, Bethesda said: "Featuring a new streamlined interface designed to take advantage of smaller screen sizes, now is the perfect time to jump into the fray."

The game can be interesting for avid fans of "The Elder Scrolls" since all the cards in the game feature familiar characters and creatures from the entire franchise.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" was first released in early March, but it was only for the Windows PC. Then, a few weeks later, Bethesda launched the port for iPad tablets. On June 1, the version for Android tablets also went live.

Luckily, for those who have already started playing "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" through the PC or tablet ports, all the progress they have made can be transferred to the mobile version just by using their game accounts.

Meanwhile, Bethesda also confirmed that the streamlined mobile version of "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" will include the latest expansion title of the game called "Heroes of Skyrim." This adds as much as 150 additional collectible cards along with new powers and abilities.

"Heroes of Skyrim" is the first expansion title to be released for "The Elder Scrolls: Legends." Some of the featured characters in this package are allies Aela the Huntress, J'Zargo, and Delphine. It also adds dragons Alduin and Paarthurnax to the card lineup.

For new players of "The Elder Scrolls: Legends," Bethesda warns that the card collectible game is "easy to learn but difficult to master." They have also confirmed that several game modes in the earlier released versions will be available in the smartphone port.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends features a deep and flexible deck-building system and a variety of modes for both casual and competitive players, including a single-player Story Mode, Versus Mode and Arena Mode against both human and AI opponents," Bethesda added.