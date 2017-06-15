'The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Release Date News: Confirmed for Xbox One X

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" has been highly successful. With rumors going around about a reimagined version, will Bethesda make another version of the game?

ZeniMax A promotional image for the "Morrowind" DLC of "The Elder Scrolls Online."

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion was recently released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and MacOS. Players were thrilled to see and experience the massively multiplayer online (MMO) world of Vvardenfell on a whole new level, and they immediately immersed themselves in the brand-new adventure. With the incredibly crafted world, will the developer take it to a much more powerful platform?

Bethesda Softworks, the publisher of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," has just confirmed that they are taking the title to the PlayStation Pro. They are also taking it to the Xbox One X, which has just been revealed by Microsoft at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Developer ZeniMax Online Studios' creative director Rich Lambert talked about this on Finder.

"I think we're going to be in for the same kinds of things [with the Project Scorpio version] that we did with the PlayStation 4 Pro. So visual stability will be up there. We'll probably have the same types of visual bells and whistles. As for what Microsoft is going to release, I don't know. I haven't really spent any time trying to dig through what they're doing. I'm sure they'll have something [at E3], but as it relates to exactly what I'm focused on right now, I don't know," he said.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" will include a new map and story. It will also add a player-versus-player mode for "The Elder Scrolls Online" when it is downloaded. The "Morrowind" expansion will cost $40 for those who have already purchased the base game, and $60 for those who are getting both the expansion and the game for the first time.

"The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" is now available worldwide.