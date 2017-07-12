'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: Find Out What's Inside the 'Horns of the Reach' DLC Pack

The Elder Scrolls Online official website The 'Horns of the Reach' DLC pack is set to be released for 'The Elder Scrolls Online' next month

A new downloadable content pack will be released soon for "The Elder Scrolls Online," and this one will provide players with additional dungeons to explore and enemies to vanquish.

Announced back in June, players will soon be given access to the "Horns of the Reach" DLC pack.

The main features of this new game pack are the two dungeons known as the Bloodroot Forge and the Falkreath Hold.

Beginning with the Bloodroot Forge, this dungeon is one that was previously thought to have been lost to history but has since been located. Players going through it will immediately notice the effects of it having been forgotten as the plants have been left to grow. They will also need to be careful with each step they take in this dungeon, as there is lava all over the place, not to mention some new enemies as well.

Still, a trip to this dungeon could well be worth it for players as the forge is believed to be capable of producing incredibly powerful weapons.

The second dungeon that "Elder Scrolls Online" players will be able to explore thanks to the "Horns of the Reach" DLC pack is Falkreath Hold.

In Falkreath Hold, players will be pitted against Domihaus the Bloody-Horned and his many followers. Players will need to wipe them all out to succeed here, though that will not prove to be an easy task.

Both Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold are dungeons that four players can attempt to finish. Upon their completion, players can then receive item and monster sets, and they may even fulfill the requirements for new achievements.

An exact release date for the "Horns of the Reach" has not been announced just yet, but players can expect it to hit the Crown Store sometime next month.

More news about the additions coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available soon.