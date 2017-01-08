'The Elder Scrolls Online' News 2017: 'Homestead's' Houses to be Divided Into Five Tiers, More Details About Acquiring Them Also Revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Elder Scrolls Online's" "Homestead" update is already available via the game's Public Test Server. While many players - especially those on consoles - may not be able to access it just yet, they can still learn more about what it brings to the game.

The headline feature of the "Homestead" update is none other than the housing system it introduces.

Different types of houses to be made available to 'Elder Scrolls Online' players via the 'Homestead' update

In a series of lengthy posts put up on the game's official forums, developers revealed more about this housing system.

First off, players should know that the houses included in the update are divided into tiers.

The first tier is for the apartments, which is ideal for those travelers just getting started but who still want to have a little slice of Tamriel to call their own.

Once players make a bit more progress, they can go ahead and try to acquire a small home to keep their belongings in.

A medium home is the next step up the ladder, and this is great for those players who already have something to work with but are still aiming for bigger and better things.

For those who really want to become serious homeowners, they can put down money to invest in a large home.

Lastly, the wealthiest and most influential residents of Tamriel can opt to get the opulent Manors to serve as their personal sanctuaries.

Developers also detailed the different ways that "The Elder Scrolls Online" players can acquire homes inside the game.

Some of these homes are available via the game's Crown Store, while others that can be purchased with in-game gold must first be discovered by the players themselves. Players can also locate Canthion the Housing Broker, complete the quest he provides and then claim a small apartment as a reward.

The full version of the "Homestead" update will be released for all platforms of "The Elder Scrolls Online" sometime in February.