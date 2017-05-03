'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: More Glimpses of the 'Morrowind' Expansion Featured in New Video

Nostalgia can be a powerful and enticing thing, and in the "Morrowind" expansion coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online," players can expect to get plenty of it.

The Elder Scrolls Online official websiteA different version of Vvardenfell is featured in 'The Elder Scrolls Online's' 'Morrowind' expansion

Developers are not shying away from featuring nostalgia either, and a recently published video even features some fans talking about how much they are looking forward to the new expansion and seeing the different areas contained within Vvardenfell once again.

The video also includes brief looks at the new "Morrowind" expansion, giving fans more reasons to get excited.

It is worth noting, however, that the version of Vvardenfell that will be included in the expansion will not be exactly the same as the one players may know from "The Elder Scrolls III."

Instead, "The Elder Scrolls Online" players can expect to see what those familiar locations were like 700 years before the events depicted in "The Elder Scrolls III" took place.

Developers detailed how things will be different in the expansion in an earlier post on the game's official website.

For instance, Vivec City is still being worked on in the expansion, so some parts of it may not be open just yet. Furthermore, there are also a few towns that have not yet been established at that point in time.

"The Elder Scrolls Online" players should also know that the presence of the Empire in Vvardenfell is not quite as prominent in the expansion as it is in "The Elder Scrolls III," meaning that running into Imperials is not expected to happen that much.

One more thing, the "Morrowind" expansion coming to the game also adds a new character class known as the Warden.

In a separate post on the game's official website, the developers revealed that the Wardens are capable of calling upon animal companions to aid them. Wardens are also capable of providing healing and dishing out significant amounts of damage.

The "Morrowind" expansion will be released for "The Elder Scrolls Online" on June 6.