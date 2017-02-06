'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: Recently Released Trailer Provides Early Look at New Features Included in 'Morrowind' Expansion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Developers gave "The Elder Scrolls Online" players plenty of things to look forward to after they announced the massive "Morrowind" expansion. And now, more details about some of the new features were recently revealed as well.

The Elder Scrolls Online official websiteThe new Warden character class is one of the notable features included in 'The Elder Scrolls Online's' 'Morrowind' expansion

Some of the expansion's notable features were included in a recently released trailer.

At about the 1:20 mark of the video, viewers are introduced to a new character, a Redguard Warden. The Warden is shown skillfully wielding a sword, and later on, he also starts hitting enemies with frost magic.

As developers noted in an earlier post on their official website, the Warden is the first new class introduced since the game was initially launched. The Warden may also be able to feature other types of nature-based magic inside "The Elder Scrolls Online" beyond just frost attacks, and they are also frequently accompanied by War Bears.

Later on in the trailer, players are then shown a new enemy in the form of the gigantic Dwarven Colossus. In a separate post, developers revealed that this Dwarven Colossus is an enemy players can expect to encounter while they are going through the Halls of Fabrication.

Apart from the new enemy and character class, there also other noteworthy additions coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" via the "Morrowind" expansion.

The enormous island of Vvardenfell itself is set to be introduced as well, and it is expected to provide players with 30 hours worth of additional content. Older fans of the "Elder Scrolls" series will likely find some familiar locations while going through Vvardenfell, while newer players may now have some interesting experiences to look forward to.

A new PvP mode is also included in the "Morrowind" expansion and more quests are likely coming as well.

The "Morrowind" expansion will be released for all platforms of "The Elder Scrolls Online" on June 6.