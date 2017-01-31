'The Elder Scrolls Online' Rumors: New Teaser May Be Hinting at Imminent Announcement of Vvardenfell-Based Expansion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New features are expected to be announced soon for the "Elder Scrolls Online," and a big clue related to what these are may have been included in recently released teaser videos.

Twitter courtesy of The Elder Scrolls OnlineThe island of Vvardenfell could soon be added to 'The Elder Scrolls Online'

The first teaser video shared by the developers provides an overhead look of what looks to be some kind of volcano with smoldering particles floating away from the cracks in its facade.

Developers then followed that up with yet another teaser video, with this one now featuring a more active volcano with streams of lava flowing from the center.

More than a few fans already think they know what the developers are teasing, adding that what they may be looking at is the Red Mountain.

The Red Mountain is famously one of the more familiar locations featured by the island known as Vvardenfell.

Vvardenfell itself was prominently featured in "The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind," according to The Elder Scrolls Wiki, and it now looks like this region will soon become a part of "The Elder Scrolls Online" as well.

It is worth noting that the teaser videos may not be the only clues pointing to the eventual addition of Vvardenfell to the online game.

Just recently, a development map of a location that looks a lot like Vvardenfell was recently posted over on Reddit by "FloorBelow."

The version of the map posted on Reddit seems to be fairly incomplete, but sure enough, those looking at it can immediately see the enormous volcano situated front and center, complete with blotches of bright orange seemingly showing the areas where lava will be present.

Aside from the potential addition of Vvardenfell, players can also look forward to the "Homestead" update being released for the game soon. The full version of the update is expected to be released for the PC/Mac on Feb. 6, and then for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Feb. 21, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

More news about the additions coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available very soon.