'The Elder Scrolls VI' News and Updates: Still No Sign of Release in 2017

It looks like players will not be hearing about "The Elder Scrolls VI" release this year.

Bethesda"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" gameplay screenshot

Considering that it has been five years since its predecessor "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" went live, players and fans of the franchise are understandably eager to hear about the release of "The Elder Scrolls VI" soon. However, according to reports, it looks like 2017 is just not the time yet.

As The Sun pointed out, the more pressing question is not about when players do get to play the game but rather when developer Bethesda Softworks is planning to announce the progress of "The Elders Scrolls VI's" development as well as some of the game's details.

The same report mentioned that while Bethesda has repeatedly said that it is not yet working on the game, it seems impossible that the video game company will not follow up with another installment of the franchise, especially when "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" sold more than 20 million copies to date.

According to News4C, it might also be possible that Bethesda is not yet working on "The Elder Scrolls 6" because it is still busy finishing the virtual reality edition of another successful video game franchise "Fallout."

Back in August 2016, Bethesda vice president Pete Hines can be recalled telling PC Gamer, "You're not going to be hearing first details on ['Elder Scrolls VI'] years before the game comes out, absolutely not."

According to PC Gamer, Hines was just forced to confirm the existence of "The Elder Scrolls VI" because he's grown tired of getting repeatedly asked about the game sequel.

Talking to YouTube Gaming during the Electronics Entertainment Expo last June 2016, Hines referred to "The Elder Scrolls VI" as "the elephant in the room" because people would always bring it up even when he was talking about something else.

He told the video streaming platform, "I think it's good in these moments to tell our fans, yes, of course, we are [working on 'Elder Scrolls VI']. ... I have to be careful what I say."

Unfortunately, Hines immediately added, "It's a very long way off."