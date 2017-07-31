'The Escapists 2' Gameplay News: Developers Reveal New Outer Space Prison

YouTube/Team17 A still from the latest trailer for "The Escapist 2" featuring the U.S.S. Anomaly — a prison on outer space.

The latest trailer for "The Escapist 2" revealed that the upcoming strategy game will feature a prison located outside planet Earth.

The new game location is officially named the U.S.S. Anomaly, and it is being described by developers Mouldy Toof Studios and Team17 as "the prison of tomorrow."

Meanwhile, in a press release, developers called the U.S.S. Anomaly "the new home for interstellar inmates."

The developers added: "Designed to solve the problem of Earth's overcrowded prisons, the U.S.S Anomaly is the ultimate test of your escaping prowess. The floating fortress is complete with robotic guards (and dogs!), jet packs, shuttles and an A.I Warden."

The short trailer also provided a preview of some of the segments inside the U.S.S. Anomaly. Most are similar to those found in real-life prisons such as communal bathrooms and "zero privacy guarantee" prison cells. There will also be an outer space backyard, a kitchen and a dining area where inmates can plant and prepare their food.

To prepare an escape plan, players can craft or steal weapons inside the prison. Materials needed to make items can be acquired through completing jobs inside or doing "'favours' for your fellow inmates." However, weapons can be confiscated when found by guards during a random cell inspection.

The most important element in any prison is its security and how it is managed. The trailer promises more challenging attempts ahead in escaping since AI prison guards will not hesitate to smash any inmates who will try to breach the security system or escape in any way.

Aside from tough AI wardens, the outer space prison also follows a strict daily routine. This means a wrong move outside the usual schedule can attract a prison guard's attention and easily jeopardize the escape plan.

However, access to one of the escape pods or bigger space ships parked around the prison might be the players' ticket back to Earth.

"The Escapists 2" will be released on Aug. 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, a launch date for the Nintendo Switch version has yet to be announced.