'The Escapists 2' New Gameplay Trailer News: Team17 Showcases Train, Ship and Plane Settings

Team17 has released a new trailer that gives fans a glimpse at the new settings they can expect from "The Escapists 2."

The Transport Prison Reveal Trailer does not last for very long, clocking in at a little under two minutes, but it is certainly enough to spark an excitement in any avid fan's heart. The fast-paced trailer opened with a view of a train journeying through a desert, then quickly switched to that of a large ship at sea and a plane in the air.

"Your mission should you choose to accept it," the incoming transmission revealed, "Stop the Cougar Creek Railroad, abandon the H.M.S Orca and land Air Force Con."

A look inside the three vehicles revealed common cabins with beds. The train had a work area with a computer and the ship had a kitchen. There were also toilets, a library and some cargo, which players can look through for some extra assistance.

"Time and tools are limited and everywhere is restricted," the message continued. "We've hidden some help onboard."

Players will also have to evade or run from the authorities that are chasing the protagonist. One gameplay feature saw the main character riding a horse to catch up to the train which was moving at a fast speed. The trailer also teased a helicopter that was somehow involved, as well as a jet ski. Players can also jump out of the plane and land safely through the use of a parachute.

But trains, ships and planes are not the only settings included in the new game. In July, Team17 released a video that teased a spaceship location that players can escape from as well.

The upcoming sequel to 2015's "The Escapists" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this month. A Nintendo Switch version will also be arriving, though an exact release date for that has yet to be announced. Unlike the first game, "The Escapists 2" boasts of a multiplayer feature, as well as new ways to escape.

"The Escapists 2" will be released on Aug. 22.

