'The Escapists 2' Release Date News: Steam Players Get 17-Hour Game Launch Advantage

Team 17 via Steam A promotional gameplay still for "The Escapists 2."

Steam players who are anticipating the release of "The Escapists 2" just got a bit luckier than the rest. Team17, the game's developer, just announced a 17-hour earlier release schedule for them.

This month marks the release of the sequel to the hit strategy game "The Escapists." But things got even more exciting for Steam players after Team17 confirmed that they can access the game much earlier than players on other gaming platforms.

In a Steam update posted on Friday, a developer from Team17 announced: "You all asked for an earlier release of 'The Escapists 2' and I am happy to announce that the game will indeed launch earlier than originally planned."

The developer added: "If you can't wait to get your hands on 'The Escapists 2,' you'll be glad to know the launch has been brought forward by 17 hours!"

Generally, the release schedule adjustment sets "The Escapists 2" launch on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. EDT (instead of Aug. 22) for all Steam players all over the world.

So for players in the United States West Coast and Central region, that translates to 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 6 p.m. Central Time, respectively.

Meanwhile, because of the time difference, Steam players from other regions can expect the game to go live on Tuesday, Aug. 22 but it is still technically 17 hours earlier than other gaming platforms in their location.

Players in the United Kingdom should expect the game to go live on the said date at 12 midnight in British Standard Time; at 1 a.m. in Central European Time for those in Central Europe; at 7 a.m. in China Standard Time; and at 8:30 a.m. in Australian Central Standard Time.

To avoid confusion, Steam players all over the world can also tune in on Team17's official Facebook page since the developers will hold a live streaming event as soon as the game goes live.

Meanwhile, players with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One should expect the game based on the original schedule. "The Escapists 2" will also be released on Nintendo Switch but the launch date is yet to be announced.