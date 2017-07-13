'The Escapists 2' Updates: Game to Arrive in Different Platforms this August

Screenshot/GameSpot "The Escapist 2" is set for a summer release.

Publisher Team 17 has announced that its upcoming strategy game, "The Escapists 2," will arrive in different platforms this summer, while the Nintendo Switch version will be coming a bit later.

After a few months of waiting, players can finally get their hands on the latest sequel to the Mouldy Toof Studios game. It has been revealed that "The Escapist 2" is coming for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 22.

According to GameSpot, pre-order for the PC version via Steam is currently ongoing, as well as for the console editions. "The Escapist 2" is priced at $20 and those who will pre-order are set to receive a special bonus aside from the game package.

The game is said to retain the prison break gameplay of the original. It has also added new features and a new multiplayer mode.

There will be a total of 10 new prisons to try and more than 300 customizations for creating prisoners. Some of the new items to look forward to include a "homemade" Taser. There will also be a new combat system, while the new "drop-in, drop-out" online multiplayer mode will allow players to escape from incarceration with other inmates.

The teaser that was released provided a glimpse of the new wild western-styled map. According to PC Gamer, this includes a jungle, a moving train, the Fort Tundra and finally, outer space. Players have the option to choose whether they want to go on solo missions or use multiplayer in each stage. Those who are newcomers may just drop in and out in both local and online play and help with the ongoing game.

Mouldy Toof Studios and Team 17 revealed their plans to create "The Escapist 2" back in October 2016. Although it will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this August, there is still no date for the Nintendo Switch release.