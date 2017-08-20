'The Evil Within 2' Gameplay News: Latest Trailer Introduces New Serial Killer With Passion for Photography

Bethesda Softworks A still from the latest "The Evil Within 2" trailer featuring the antagonist aka "human monster" named Stefano Valentini.

The newest trailer for the upcoming Bethesda Softworks game "The Evil Within 2" introduces a new character who has a passion for photography and mutilating his prey.

The photographer introduced himself as Stefano Valentini. The video's title referred to Stefano as "the twisted, deadly photographer," and after watching the video teaser, there was no doubt about that.

In the description of the trailer that can be found on YouTube, the developers have also introduced one of the game's main settings called STEM, which appears to be an alternate dimension based on some scenes in the video.

The trailer opened by showing a portrait found at one corner of Stefano's house. In a very poetic way, Stefano told the story of how he ended up becoming a serial killer who liked taking photos of his victims' dismembered bodies.

In Stefano's own flowery words, he described how being a world war photographer helped him develop the craving to capture the final moments of a man dying.

The serial killer and photographer said in the trailer: "I realized the beauty in destruction. I was eager to share my new work with the world. ... They fear what they could not comprehend and determined to stop me."

The next scenes then showed Stefano in his photography dark room that doubled as a morgue. However, it is hard to find a complete human body in it since players can only spot severed heads or limbs scattered around.

At one point, he also called his genre of photography a "world of beauty" and "full of pure creation."

By the end of the trailer, players learned that Stefano's newest obsession was a girl named Lily, who he referred to as "the key to the path to ultimate power." He then described the girl as his "brush" while blood was his paint and the STEM world would be his canvas.

"The Evil Within 2" was first announced at Bethesda's press event during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last June. The game will be released on October's Friday the 13th for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will also be enhanced to support native 4K on Xbox One X.