'The Evil Within 2' Gameplay Trailer News: Sebastian Castellanos Teams Up With Mobius to Save His Daughter in Upcoming Sequel

Promotional image for the third-person survival horror video game, "The Evil Within 2" available worldwide on Friday, Oct. 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

Sebastian Castellanos may have escaped STEM, but his worst nightmare is just about to begin on the upcoming third-person survival video game, "The Evil Within 2."

This direct sequel to the Shinji Mikami-directed psychological horror video game picks the narrative up three years later. Krimson City police detective Castellanos has since lost everything, including his beloved daughter, Lily.

It is for this reason that he finds himself forcibly partnering up with Mobius, the shadowy organization from the first installment. Mobius was also responsible for the destruction of his former life. But desperate times call for desperate measures. And when it comes to Lily's safety, all bets are off.

But how can one save a daughter who is harboring hatred for her father so deep that it has now taken the form of a new nightmarish world? The "Survive" gameplay trailer released by PlayStation shows only too well that the path between Seb and Lily is going to be a tough one to navigate.

Lily blames her father for everything that's happened in their lives. But, does the little girl's voice he's been hearing in his head belong to his daughter, or could it be his own guilt that's tormenting him? Does Lily really resent him, or could STEM just be messing with his mind?

The upcoming game is set in a place called Union, a crumbling city born out of Lily's mind. This particular Core will be presenting players with a mixture of claustrophobic environments and less linear areas. The former is a familiar feature that has already been seen in the first game, while the latter now gives players an opportunity to explore the horrific corners of this world at their own pace.

"The Evil Within 2" is a story of redemption filled with horrifying domains and disturbing enemies, all of which are designed to induce visceral horror and suspense. The game will be released worldwide on Friday, Oct. 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

Players who pre-order the title will receive The Last Chance Pack that contains a burst handgun, as well as some crafting and medical supplies.