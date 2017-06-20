'The Evil Within 2' Release Date, Latest News: Every Detail Since E3 Revealed

"The Evil Within 2" is the sequel to Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks' 2014 psychological horror masterpiece. After three years, Bethesda finally announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo that the game exists.

Bethesda SoftworksPromotional image for "The Evil Within 2."

Yes, even the mere existence of the game is cause for celebration. The fact that the developers took three years to finally announce a sequel raises the game's hype even more.

Anyone who has played the original knows the thrill of trying to escape the Mobius organization's hellish STEM system. Scavenging for items while trying to avoid jumpscares from creatures straight out of Edgar Allan Poe's nightmare is the heart and soul of the game.

Now, from judging from the trailers seen at the E3 for "The Evil Within 2," all the things that made the original game a success will be back. However, given that it is set to be released for the latest generation of consoles and the PC, fans can expect more realistic graphics.

The plot is also more personal, with Sebastian Castellanos finding out that his daughter, who he thought was dead, is under Mobius's control. Now, he must once again enter the hellhole that is STEM in a quest to save his daughter.

Shinji Mikami, the game's original director, will also be back as executive producer. According to him, each stage will be unique and he urges players to explore every inch of it. Given that this is a nightmare-inducing survival-horror game, though, it's highly doubtful anyone in their right mind would stay a few more minutes in every stage.

But the world is definitely bigger with a mix of open spaces as well as the claustrophobic rooms of the original game. And it's not just the STEM system that got expanded as Sebastian now has a communicator that he can use to contact the real world for information.

As for gameplay, the game is still a survival-horror game where players will have to scavenge for supplies by rummaging through everything in a particular location. However, the virtual omnipresence of the STEM system's creatures makes it more of a thrill rather than a chore.

More or less, it will be a mix of the familiar and the frightful as old experiences from the original game blend with all new graphics, storyline, and toys. And the best part is, it will be out pretty soon.

"The Evil Within 2" is set to be released on Friday the 13th this October. For a horror title three years in the making, no release date could be more appropriate.