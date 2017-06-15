'The Evil Within 2' Release Date, News: Horror Game Arrives on a Friday the 13th

Bethesda Softworks finally confirmed horror game "The Evil Within 2" is in the pipeline and is scheduled to be released on a Friday the 13th.

Bethesda SoftworksPromotional image for "The Evil Within 2."

"The Evil Within 2" will still feature the first game's main protagonist, Detective Sebastian Castellanos. This time, his main goal is to save his daughter who, as seen in the announcement trailer, has fallen into the hands of the enemy.

The upcoming survival horror video game will hit the shelves on Friday, Oct. 13.

The game's trailer description read: "Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around you. Will you face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive?"

Bethesda has also released several gameplay details of "The Evil Within 2," such as the ability to regain a life of Sebastian or any of his loved ones by going back to a nightmare. As the gameplay screenshots suggested, "The Evil Within 2" will also feature monsters ranging from a zombie-like person with a melting head to a giant eyeball in the sky.

Since "The Evil Within 2" is a survival horror video game, it provides an ample-sized world to explore. However, players are warned to "prepare wisely." There will be some weapons available but the ammo is limited so players also need to learn about setting traps. The old reliable skills of running and hiding from scary enemies will come in handy as well.

"The Evil Within 2" was one of the most expected announcements during Bethesda's presentation at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo since several clues and leaks about the game had already surfaced before.

Back at the QuakeCon in August 2016, Bethesda Softworks vice president Pete Hines was quick to say "Yes" when asked if the first "The Evil Within" game sold enough copies that permitted them to create a sequel.

Then, last March, a list of job offerings leaked via NeoGAF. The listing was looking for translators for a project that was codenamed "Psycho Break 2" and fans were quick to conclude that it was actually referring to "The Evil Within 2."

A few hours before Bethesda Softworks took the stage, another more clearer leak confirmed the inclusion of "The Evil Within 2" in the company's E3 2017 event. According to Gematsu, an advertisement that said "From survival horror mastermind Shinji Mikami comes The Evil Within 2. Now available for preorder. 'The only way out is in,'" popped up at the PS4 sub-Reddit thread.