'The Evil Within 2' Trailer, News Release Date: Gameplay Footage Reveals New Nightmarish Monster

(Photo: YouTube/Bethesda Softworks) A screenshot of Guardian from "The Evil Within 2" gameplay trailer.

The three-headed Guardian in the upcoming "The Evil Within 2" is the stuff of nightmares and the gameplay footage recently released for it gives a good look of that.

The five-minute clip teases the appearance of the Guardian in the second chapter of the game. Apart from his deadly sawblade, it is his menacing laugh that makes him unforgettable.

In teasing "The Evil Within 2" gameplay footage, here is what Bethesda Softworks had to say:

A breathless chase down a hallway. Echoing laughter and the whirring of a sawblade dogging your steps. If you're brave enough to look behind you, you'll see the maelstrom of body parts that make up the monstrous creature known as Guardian. Aside from a handful of brief glimpses in trailers, the recent hands-on demo for The Evil Within 2 was our first real up-close-and-personal encounter with Guardian.

The Guardian is among the army of monsters that players will be dealing with in the game. Not too long ago, fans got a look at another one of them — the mad photographer Stefano Valentini, who may not be a literal beast like Guardian is, but his inclination to carnage definitely makes him one.

Stefano is wanted for the serial murders he committed. As he does his best to evade authorities in "The Evil Within 2," he also manages to create some of the monsters players will meet in the game such as Obscura — all while making sure he looks dapper by wearing a sleek suit.

This weekend, those who attend the PAX West event (taking place in Seattle up to Sept. 4) will be able to try "The Evil Within 2." Based on the gameplay footage, it will definitely be a horror-filled experience.

"The Evil Within 2" will be released Oct. 13 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.