'The Exorcist' Season 2 Cast, Release Date: 'Deadpool' Star Joins Cast as New Female Lead

With the sophomore season of Fox's "The Exorcist" just a couple of months away, fans are looking forward to knowing about the stars who will make up its cast. A few days ago, it was confirmed that "Deadpool" actress Brianna Hildebrand has been tapped to portray one of the female leads in the upcoming series.

According to reports, Hildebrand will be officially introduced as a new cast member in the coming days during "The Exorcist" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. In the series, she will play the role of Verity, one of the foster children of Andrew Kim, played by John Cho.

Based on the description for her character, she is around 18 years of age and tries to display a tough and cold persona when she is actually soft-hearted and willing to lay down her life for her foster siblings. By the time the series introduces her character, her days in their home are already numbered as she prepares to live her life on her own.

The renewal of the series for another season came as a surprise to many, especially since its pilot season suffered from consistently poor ratings. Earlier this year, Fox announced that the series would be picked up for season 2 and would arrive sometime in late spring.

"The Exorcist" season 2 will follow Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) as they try to track down the evil outside of Chicago. The synopsis for the upcoming installment reveals that as they embark on their journey, they will come across a group led by former child psychologist Kim. One of the residents who lives in the home that he runs happens to be possessed by some evil forces, and this will force Father Tomas and Father Marcus to battle against the forces of the devil once again.

"The Exorcist" season 2 premieres on Sept. 29 on Fox.