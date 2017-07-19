'The Exorcist' Season 2: First Poster Revealed, Zuleikha Robinson Lands Series Regular Role

"The Exorcist" gives evil a new home this fall.

Facebook/TheExorcistFOX Promotional image for FOX's "The Exorcist" season 2.

The second season of FOX's hit thriller drama returns later this year, and a new poster for season 2 has been revealed. The image shows two men walking along a dark forest, along with a text that reads, "Evil has a new home."

Season 2 picks up in an entirely new chapter in the famed "Exorcist" franchise. The story will follow Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) as they head out of Chicago. Now that they are back on the road, the duo will continue their mission to search out evil elements.

Original cast members Geena Davis, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey and Alan Ruck will not return for the upcoming installment. They will be replaced by new faces who will play interesting additions to the cast.

"The Following" star Zuleikha Robinson is the latest to join the FOX program. She will portray the series regular role of Mouse, a mysterious individual who wages her own battle against the Catholic patriarchy. She is known to take her work seriously, but it turns out she is only loyal to herself in the end.

As previously reported, "Sleepy Hollow" actor John Cho is also heading to the series for its second season. He will be joined by another newcomer, Brianna Hildebrand. Cho has been tapped to play former child psychologist Andrew, while Hildebrand will take on the role of a foster child named Verity.

"Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew's care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell," reads the synopsis for season 2.

"The Exorcist" season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.