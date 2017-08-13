'The Exorcist' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast: Angela Rance to Appear?

(Photo: FOX) Geena Davis in "The Exorcist."

"The Exorcist" season 2 is set to zero in on a new family, but fans might be treated with appearances from some of the original characters from the freshman run.

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Jeremy Slater teased that Geena Davis might reprise her role as Angela Rance. It looks like it comes down to the availability of the stars. When asked about the idea, he said:

Possibly, we're looking at everyone's schedule. We're trying to figure out something that would be fun for the fans, but yeah stay tuned. We're working on it.

The Academy Award winner played the role of one of the main characters in "The Exorcist." She was born as Regan MacNeil, but changed her name to avoid re-experiencing the horrors of demon possession when she was younger.

With the way things ended for Angela in the finale of the first season, it is possible that she can factor into "The Exorcist" season 2, although it was hinted by Slater that she was not as "safe" as she felt in that season-ender.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Slater even hinted that Angela may not have survived the integration despite how the "The Exorcist" season 1 finale made it look like.

Because she was possessed as a child, she built up some defense mechanisms. In her previous experiences, she had a little mental safe space, where she could go to and block out all the pain and horror that was inflicted in her body in the real world. And so, when the integration process happened some very small part of Angela's mind or personality retreated to this space and wasn't absorbed by the demon. So there is a tiny element of the real Regan left inside and that's why the integration process wasn't entirely successful.

Despite this, Slater hinted the possibility that "The Exorcist" season 2 may feature Angela again, so it seems that she is still very much alive.

With regard to the chances of that happening, nothing is set in stone at the moment. Davis has a couple of movie projects coming up — a comedy film titled "Don't Talk to Irene" and the drama mystery "Marjorie Prime," which also stars Jon Hamm.

"The Exorcist" season 2 premieres Sept. 29 on FOX.