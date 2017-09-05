'The Exorcist' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast: Father Marcus vs. Tomas?

(Photo: Facebook/TheExorcistFOX) Promotional image for "The Exorcist" season 2.

Things will not be all too friendly between Fathers Marcus (Ben Daniels) and Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera) come "The Exorcist" season 2.

This is what Daniels teased in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly:

Marcus really loves training Tomas, but there's a slight tension starting to creep into their relationship because Tomas now feels he can [perform exorcism differently]. There's a certain way of performing exorcisms that Marcus knows about but thinks is very dangerous, so we go from there.

From the looks of it, Tomas might be starting to break some rules and disobey his teacher in "The Exorcist" season 2 that will lead to them butting heads.

This certainly does not sound good and it would definitely affect their effectiveness with regard to the latest wave of terror they are about to experience.

"The Exorcist" season 2 will see the duo help a foster family. Newcomer John Cho will play the role of the patriarch of the group while "Deadpool" star Brianna Hildebrand will be one of the children in his care.

In teasing the new season, FOX released a bunch of character portraits to provide a first look at the characters — both new and old — and where they will be when the series returns.

Speaking of the cast, fans would not want to count on Geena Davis returning as Angela in "The Exorcist" season 2. This is what executive producer Jenny Slater hinted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that they already got their "happy ending" and it would not be right to involve them in another round of problems.

There's also nothing narratively interesting about bringing them back and showing that Kat has a new girlfriend, Angela is working at a hotel or Casey's going to community college. At some point in the season, you will see one cast member from season one show up again for a fun little cameo. It's going to happen in a pretty unconventional way. But, John Cho is killing it this season. I think he's doing some of the best work of his career and these kids are so good. If we can capture even a little bit of that Stranger Things/IT magic, it'll make our entire season.

"The Exorcist" season 2 premieres Sept. 29 on FOX.