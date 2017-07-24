'The Expanse' Season 3 News: Executive Producer Mark Fergus on the Series and Elizabeth Mitchell Joins Cast

Facebook/TheExpanseSYFY Shooting has begun for "The Expanse" season 3.

There is something about "The Expanse" that makes it thrilling to watch. It can be the fact that the characters race across the solar system to investigate a big conspiracy theory or it could be that there is a certain purpose for each season of Syfy's TV series. Regardless, this year's San Diego Comic-Con saw through a lot of details to come about "The Expanse" season 3, and if it is anything to go by, then fans have a lot to expect when it returns.

According to Syfy, executive producer Mark Fergus categorizes "The Expanse" through its three seasons. While season 1 was about identifying the sides, season 2 was about picking which side to fight for. In "The Expanse" season 3, fans will get to see the characters get into it in the much-anticipated war that the previous seasons have been building up to. And according to the San Diego Comic-Con panel, it will not be as easy as black and white since no one can't be considered a bad guy if fans look at their respective rationales.

The San Diego Comic-Con featured "The Expanse" cast members Steven Strait who plays as Jim Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, and Frankie Adams as Roberta "Bobbie" W. Draper.

Aside from the details about "The Expanse" season 3, the panel also announced that they have recently tapped on "Once Upon a Time" and "Lost" star Elizabeth Mitchell to join the cast for a recurring role in the upcoming season. She is expected to bring something different to the series. According to Syfy, Mitchell's character will be responsible for bringing a new and spiritual perspective that "The Expanse" so far lacked in the previous seasons.

"The Expanse" season 3 is set to air in 2018.