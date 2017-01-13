'The Expendables 4' Latest Update: Jean-Claude Van Damme May Return to the Franchise, Report Suggests

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following Sylvester Stallone's confirmation that "The Expendables 4" will happen and it will bring "something new" for fans to enjoy, a new report suggests that Jean-Claude Van Damme may return to the franchise.

FACEBOOK/The ExpendablesThe cast of 'The Expendables'

To recap, Van Damme's character was killed off in the second installment of the movie series. Van Damme's villain battled with Stallone's Barney Ross to the end until the latter triumphed after the bloody bout. The villain did not appear for the franchise's third film.

Den of Geek has picked up an interesting theory from Muscle and Fitness wherein it is suggested that Van Damme's villain may be able to make a comeback in "The Expendables 4." There is not much known about the report and the source remains unconfirmed but DoG says many fans are looking forward to seeing more of JCVD and his amazing martial arts in the franchise.

Stallone has yet to address the speculations about Van Damme's alleged return. The official cast for the sequel is also still under wraps but more details are expected to be announced in the coming months. Production is also expected to kick off this year, though not too many details have been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, the "Expendables" fan base was thrilled when Stallone took to Facebook to tease fans on what they should expect of his busy 2017 schedule. While the award-winning actor is working on "Tough As They Come," he did reveal that the upcoming "Expendables" movie will deliver something different for viewers.

"We're going to do our best, but I think we've got some really great attitude going. We've got great ideas. I think everyone is expecting something different and we're going to give it to them," he said.

Coming Soon notes that the franchise has proven to be a hit in foreign territories, even if it somehow did hit expectations in terms of domestic success. The first film was the most popular and most praised one as it took home $103 million domestically and added in a total of $171 million from foreign fans.

The "Expendables" franchise has also seen numerous appearances from popular action stars including Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The Expendables 4" is slated for release sometime 2018.