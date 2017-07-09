'The Fate of the Furious' News: Film Director Doesn't Agree With Rodriguez's Criticisms

Facebook/FastandFurious Promotional photo for "Fate of the Furious"

It looks like "The Fate of the Furious" director F. Gary Gray is at odds with Michelle Rodriguez when it comes to the actress' recent censures of the franchise. A few days ago, the director talked about his side of the issue but said he could only speak for the eighth movie of the series.

For the past couple of weeks, "The Fate of the Furious" came under fire as one of its lead stars, Rodriguez, openly criticized the film for its apparent lack of love for women. According to the actress, she was unhappy with how the franchise seemed to not treat men and women equally. On her Instagram account, she even threatened to leave the franchise if the people behind the film did not address the issue.

"F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she said.

Shortly after Rodriguez aired her grievances, one of the film's lead actors and producers, Vin Diesel, took to Instagram to show his support for the actress.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, however, Gray said he could only talk on behalf of the eighth installment of the film series and not the entire franchise. Coming to the defense of "F8," he said he did not think his movie was to blame, considering how the female characters in the film gave justice to their roles as women. He complimented Charlize's character, describing her as an amazing antagonist, as well as Helen Mirren, Rodriguez, and Natalie Emmanuel.

"I can't speak to her personal feelings about the entire franchise because I'm only responsible for one, so I hope as this franchise grows and progresses she finds some satisfaction in how it all comes together, but I can only really speak to this one movie. And I think that the first female villain Charlize who was amazing, I don't know if you can include this in that complaint," he said.

Despite the controversy sparked by Rodriguez, Gray said he loves the actress. It remains to be seen if she will be part of the next installment of the film.