'The Fate of the Furious' News, Update: Movie's Ending Sets Stage for Next Installment

The past weekend was a big one for the "Fast & Furious" franchise. "The Fate of the Furious" raked in over $530 million across the globe on its opening day, breaking the record of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which debuted over a year ago. As the eighth installment of the franchise sets the stage for the events in the next installment, it leaves fans in the dark as to what to expect from the next "Fast & Furious" movie.

Facebook/FastandFurious Promotional photo for "The Fate of the Furious"

"The Fate of the Furious" revealed that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) actually had a baby with Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). His ex-flame had intended to keep their child a secret until he was finally back from his honeymoon with Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez). One scene in the movie had Elena killed, but their baby was lucky enough to have survived after being rescued by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

In the final moments of the movie, viewers saw Dom and Letty making their dream of building a family of their own happen by deciding to raise Elena's child as their own. Dom named the baby Brian, after Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner.

The end of the movie also shed light on what happened to Cipher (Charlize Theron) after jumping off the plane when she learned that Shaw was already there to take her down. A rooftop scene towards the end of the movie saw Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) having dinner with Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and the team, informing them that Cipher had been spotted in Athens, Greece. That scene sets up the ninth installment of the franchise and somewhat reveals that Theron will be back for the next movie to put everyone's life at risk again.

As for the future of the team, it looks like there is going to be some shakeup in the ninth installment. Now that Shaw is in, fans can expect Statham's character to return to the franchise. Also, the dinner scene in the finale hinted that Hobbs might finally return to the team for good after Mr. Nobody offered him his job back.