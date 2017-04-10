'The Fate of the Furious' New Clip Shows Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

"The Fast and the Furious" franchise has been spanning years and years, amassing a worldwide fan base of all types. Celebrities are no stranger to this magic and it just happened that Dame Helen Mirren, admittedly an admirer of the films, is part of the eighth installment, "The Fate of the Furious," and is featured in the newest TV spot.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Helen Mirren stars as Magdalene Shaw in "The Fate of the Furious."

In a commercial shared by Comic Book, Mirren is first seen talking to Dom (Vin Diesel), saying, "And why do I think you're about to suggest something very wicked, Mr. Toretto?" In another clip she slaps Deckard (Jason Statham) and exclaims, "There's my boy."

Mirren assumes the role of Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). As is seen in the TV spot, she is very bossy and dominant, and so fans can expect to see her portray a no-nonsense alpha lady for the movie.

Given the role, it looks like a spot for her has been reserved as early as 2015. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, after Diesel was told of Mirren's desire to be part of "The Fast and the Furious 8," he was flattered and said she could play as the matriarch of the Shaw brothers, and now it has come true.

The franchise is definitely blessed to have Mirren on board the cast. With her as part of the movie, she brings in a new group of audiences that the original crew couldn't tap.

Of course, she's not the only strong woman arriving in the eighth film. Charlize Theron plays the cunning, manipulative villain, which she says is very challenging.

"This is a franchise that has been built for 16 years on this idea of family being kind of the cornerstone ... and to play a character that has to kind of break all of that up, it was fun, yeah, and challenging," Theron tells Reuters.

"The Fate of the Furious" steers into theaters on April 14, 2017.