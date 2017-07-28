'The Flash' Movie News: Fans Divided over Film's Adaptation of 'Flashpoint' Storyline

Facebook/Justice League Movie It has been announced that the solo "The Flash" movie will run on the "Flashpoint" comic book storyline and will be called as such.

With the announcement that "The Flash" solo movie will be called "Flashpoint," fans and critics alike are now divided on whether it is a good choice for DC and Warner Bros.

"The Flash" solo movie has yet to find a director to helm it, but it was already announced at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that it will be officially known as "Flashpoint," which will be a live-action movie adaptation of the popular DC comic book arc of the same title released six years ago.

While there is no denying that the "Flashpoint" comic book story was a success, even being adapted into a direct-to-video animated movie, some are now skeptical whether it is the right choice for Warner Bros. and DC to adapt it into a live-action movie. For one thing, some believe that it may still be too early as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is just starting to take shape.

For the uninitiated, "Flashpoint" features Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the movie), going back to the past to prevent Reverse-Flash from killing his mother Nora. This resulted in an altered timeline where Superman does not exist, Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne, becomes Batman after his son Bruce was murdered, Wonder Woman being at war with Aquaman, and many other alternate realities.

While the "Flashpoint" story is already deemed a classic despite its release not so long ago, some opine that adapting it into a live-action movie may further leave the DCEU in disarray. Others believe that instead of presenting an alternate story, DC and Warner Bros. should focus on developing its superhero characters based on what they are known for, at least, while the DCEU is still not fully established.

On the other hand, there are those who think that adapting the "Flashpoint" storyline into a live-action movie may do DC and Warner Bros. some good. After all, it will not only broaden the scope of the DCEU but will also further familiarize movie fans with time travel and the Multiverse theory, which are two core elements of the DC Universe.

Whether the "Flashpoint" storyline will benefit the DCEU in the future or not, no one can really tell for now. One thing is for sure, though: Fans are hoping that the movie will deliver commercially and critically once it arrives, who knows when.