'The Flash' Rumors: Movie to Finally Take Shape in the Hands of Phil Lord and Chris Miller?

Facebook/Justice League Movie Rumors claim that the solo "The Flash" movie may be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

After losing its would-be directors one after another, DC Films' "The Flash" may be welcoming Phil Lord and Chris Miller to helm the project.

With "The Flash" movie struggling to find a director to helm it, the release date of the solo big screen adaptation of the DC superhero is now in limbo, although it was originally slated for a March 23, 2018 release. To recall, the movie project was originally handed to Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa, who both left due to creative differences with the movie outlet.

However, rumors claim that Lord and Miller may return to "The Flash" to finally helm the movie. To the uninitiated, the duo was reported to be working on the treatment of the big-screen live-action adaptation of "The Flash" back in 2015, although they were not signed to direct the project.

According to reports, Lord and Miller had a talk with DC Films recently after they left the "Han Solo" movie by LucasFilms over the supposed complaints about the direction of the movie is heading to, which allegedly left LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy upset. However, it is believed that it will not be long for Lord and Miller to be jobless as DC Films is said to be happy to welcome them back to "The Flash" movie project.

As of this writing, there is no official announcement on whether Lord and Miller will really helm "The Flash" movie. It also remains unknown whether the script of the movie, which was reported to be overhauled earlier this year under the artistry of Joby Harold, is already done or not.

Prior to the reports claiming the supposed return of Lord and Miller to "The Flash" movie, unconfirmed reports claiming that Matthew Vaughn and Robert Zemeckis are strong contenders for the directorial job were also loud.

Are Lord and Miller finally helming "The Flash?" Will the movie finally take shape?

Fans can only hope so.