'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Barry Furious With Wally For Not Following Orders

The tension between Barry (Grant Gustin) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) will continue to escalate in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Borrowing Problems from the Future," the synopsis (as seen on Spoiler TV) reveals that the red speedster will not be happy that Kid Flash is not following orders. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) arrives in the city, Barry will recognize him as the same man from the future he previously saw. Plunder was there when Savitar killed Iris (Candice Patton). Barry thinks killing him now means cementing his girlfriend's fate. As he hesitates, Wally goes in and finishes the job.

The Kid Flash cannot understand why Barry faltered in killing Plunder. As always, he is eager to test his powers. He does not know what Barry is thinking.

In the sneak peek, Wally and the others are celebrating at the headquarters. Iris is effusive with her compliment to her brother. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) are also impressed. Barry then pops their bubble and berates Wally for not following orders. According to him, Kid Flash was supposed to only shadow him. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is quick to point out that his son just saved Barry's life, but the Flash will not listen. He argues that if Wally will continue to be like that, their deal is off.

Barry is scared to lose Iris. His fear is slowly consuming him. He has promised her that nothing bad will happen to her. When Iris learned about what Barry saw, she was scared. Still, Barry believes that they can change the future. He and Team Flash are expected to find a way to stop Savitar's plans. Whether Barry likes it or not, he also needs Wally's help.

"The Flash" season 3 episode 10 airs on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.