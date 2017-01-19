'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Caitlin's Struggle Continues

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Barry (Grant Gustin) and the others must keep an eye out for Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

While most of the drama in the episode titled "Borrowing Problems from the Future" is centered on Iris (Candice Patton) finally learning about her future in Savitar's hands, the promo gives a glimpse of another worrying situation.

Caitlin has so far done her best to avoid using her powers since she only ends up hurting her friends. As Killer Frost, she is deadly, especially when her powers start consuming her. Caitlin understands the need to keep a low profile, but it looks like she is slowly getting tired of suppressing her natural instinct. In the clip, she is shown to be purposely unleashing Killer Frost.

Previously, Panabaker said in an interview that her character relishes the strength that she has whenever she transforms.

"I think Caitlin has a long way to go until she gets to that point, though. At this point I see her powers as like a drug. It's this thing she's addicted to and it feels incredible, even though it's wrong and it hurts people," Panabaker told TV Line.

Caitlin is expected to help Barry and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) in looking for a way to change the future in the next episode. The red speedster thinks there is a way to stop Savitar from killing his girlfriend. He promises Iris that nothing will happen to her. Barry also invokes Wally's (Keiynan Lonsdale) support. According to him, Iris needs a hero right now.

Cisco and Barry will travel to the future, hoping to find answers. The episode will also feature the arrival of a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar). He is the same man whom Barry saw in the future when Savitar was about to kill Iris. Recent spoilers reveal that Wally will take the lead in the mission, as Barry seems to be hesitating in taking down the bad guy.

"The Flash" season 3 episode 10 airs on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.