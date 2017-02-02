'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Joe Puts Iris in Danger

Joe (Jesse L. Martin) will unwittingly put Iris' (Candice Patton) life in danger in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Untouchable," the synopsis reveals that Team Flash will take on a meta-human intent on killing people. Clive Yorkin (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson) is a dangerous criminal who has the ability to make anything he touches quickly decompose. He likes to see his victims squirm until they are nothing less than dust. Barry (Grant Gustin) and the S.T.A.R. Labs team must find a way to take him down before he can do more damage. Unfortunately, all hell will break loose when Clive starts targeting Joe.

While Joe will manage to avoid the meta-human, his daughter will not be as lucky. Iris will be caught in the crossfire, and as the promo reveals, the result of her meeting with Clive will be ugly. In the clip, Clive gets hold of Iris' arms. Barry and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) are too late to prevent it from happening. Iris is quickly brought to the lab. Her arm has dark lines all over. It looks like the poison is spreading. Barry looks worried as he watches his girlfriend shake and cringe in pain. Is Iris' time up?

Meanwhile, Barry is determined to coach Wally in his training. He tells the Kid Flash that he will teach him everything he knows. The new drills are more advanced. Wally cannot help but collapse with tiredness at the end of every session. Barry wants him to be prepared for the eventual return of Savitar. They cannot afford to make mistakes since Iris' life is in grave danger. Barry foresaw that she would die in Savitar's hands. He will do anything to stop that from happening.

"The Flash" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.