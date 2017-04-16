'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: Cisco and Julian's Cold War Continues in Episode 19

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will continue to blame Julian (Tom Felton) for what happened to Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

Facebook/CWTheFlashThe others will still blame Julian in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In an interview with TVLine, Felton recounted the scene where his character pulled off Caitlin's pendant, the one she was using to keep her Killer Frost powers at bay, in order to save her. Caitlin was severely injured following Abra Kadabra's (David Dastmalchian) attack on her. Team Flash tried to save her, but it was a losing fight from the start. During the operation, she flatlined. Cisco and the others did everything, but they were not able to resuscitate her.

"We actually accept that she's dead, but in the very, very final moment, Julian grabs the necklace off of her and immediately she comes back to life, because her Killer Frost genes are very strong. ... Cisco in that moment straight away says, 'How dare you do that? She didn't want [powers].' I think the rest of the team would've rather stuck to Caitlin's wishes and allowed her to die," Felton said.

As Caitlin completely let her evil alter ego take over, Cisco is bound to blame Julian more and more for what happened. Julian knew what was at stake when he grabbed the necklace, but he did not care. All he thought was that Caitlin did not deserve to die. Cisco and the others understand why he did it, but they cannot help but wish it did not happen. Caitlin hated Killer Frost. She vowed she would not let her alter ego win, but it looks like it is too late for her.

The promo for the episode titled "The Once and Future Flash" shows the future Killer Frost taunting Barry (Grant Gustin). The world that greets him looks barren. The villain teases Barry that it is she who is responsible for all the chaos. Later on, Barry meets his future self. The latter has longer hair and he looks ready to throw in the towel and give up. What will happen to Barry in the future?

"The Flash" season 3 episode 19 airs Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.